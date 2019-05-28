CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Chillum man fatally shot in a drive-by shooting along a Prince George’s County road Monday morning.
Prince George’s County Police said the victim, Cyril Briscoe, was one of several people in a vehicle traveling in the 1500 block of Chillum Road around 5:15 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire.
Briscoe was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were not injured.
Police are still working to determine a motive and identify a suspect. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925. Please refer to case 19-0030946. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)