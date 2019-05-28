Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a Glen Burnie home Friday afternoon that displaced seven people.
Anne Arundel County officials said firefighters responded to a two-story townhome in the 6400 block of Mount Vernon Lane just before 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, firefighters saw fire on the second floor.
They were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.
While battling the fire, one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening burns to this hand and was taken to the burn center at Johns Hopkins Bay View.
The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children displaced by the fire.