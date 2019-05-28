



Don’t have a license to fish? It won’t be a problem on June 1, June 8 and July 4 when Maryland will allow license-free fishing.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will allow anglers to fish without a license on three days this summer.

An individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes, DNR stated on their website.

“We are lucky to live in a state where you can fish in fresh, brackish and salt water — often all in the same day if you want,” Recreational Fishing Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz said. “This opportunity allows recreational anglers to try their hand at something new before committing to a license.”

Although you can fish without a license, you must still follow the current size and catch limits.

An online guide is available and a printed version can picked up at many service centers or local bait-and-tackle shops.

Everyone is encouraged to submit their catches to the Maryland Angler’s Log or compete in the new FishMaryland competition.

Anglers who decide to get or renew their license can do so either online, on the department’s mobile app, by phone or in person at any Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration licensing center.