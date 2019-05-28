



Still weak from 17 days and 16 nights in the Hawaiian jungle,arrived at her party with a little help from her family and friends.

“I’m just a little girl that got lost in the woods! And you guys showed up, like, hard!” the Maryland native yelled upon arrival.

They called her rescue a miracle. On Monday, they treated her like a hero.

“I just have so much gratitude and thanks for everybody showing up with the biggest hearts and the biggest generosities,” she said.

Those volunteers kept showing up—some climbing, some repelling, some flying drones—even when police called off the search after just three days.

“She just went through this 17-day survivor ordeal and she’s looking unbelievable!” said Javier Cantellops, Eller’s good friend.

Cantellops last saw her on Friday when he was part of the team that spotted her from the air and then rescued her from a jungle waterfall.

“She’s like, ‘you never gave up on me.’ I was like, I was gonna search for you for the rest of my life!” Cantellops said.

“These guys were not going to give up on me. Thank God!” Eller said at her party.

