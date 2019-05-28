Comments
BELTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Beltsville.
Akram Hussein of Temple Hills is charged with fatally shooting 30-year-old Cesar Zayas of Beltsville, Prince George’s County Police said.
Akram Hussein (Courtesy: PGPD)
Police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Roby Avenue for a shooting at around 6:10 p.m. on May 24. When they arrived they found Zayas shot inside of the home.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Hussein met Zayas through a third person and became fixated on Zayas’ relationship with that third person.
Detectives then learned Hussein had been seen outside Zayas’ home by witnesses on more than one occasion and had threatened to kill Zayas last summer.
Hussein is charged with first and second-degree murder. He is currently in custody on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0030509.