PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A pipe damaged by erosion and storms caused 500,000 gallons of sewage to overflow in western Baltimore County Tuesday and Wednesday, public works officials said.
The overflow was first reported around noon Tuesday. Crews were able to set up a pump and stop the leak by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The damaged pipe crosses a stream near the Sudbrook Park neighborhood in the northwestern part o the county. It had been inspected in 2016 and was deemed a low risk of failure.
County officials have issued a water contact alert for Gwynns Falls wast of Silver Creek Road and north of Milford Mill Road until further notice.
A water contact alert means you shouldn’t drink the stream water or use it if you have an open wound.