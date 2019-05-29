PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer died Tuesday after his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle, according to authorities.
Police said Officer Davon McKenzie was riding in the Southbound lanes of I-495 at Route 202 around 11 p.m. when the accident happened. He died a short while after the accident at the hospital.
“The Prince George’s County Police family is broken hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son,” said Chief Hank Stawinski. “He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn’t be, extend our deepest condolences to his family.”
The 24-year-old officer joined the department in March 2017. He was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.