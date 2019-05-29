Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young gave the public an update later Wednesday afternoon in the IT battle against a ransomware attack on Baltimore City Hall’s computer system.
“Baltimore City is in the process of restoring email and computer access to city employees. We are prioritizing public safety agencies and are working on other agencies simultaneously.
A pilot was successfully implemented and we are rolling that solution out citywide. This is an ongoing process in our efforts to restore our network and applications in a safe and secure manner,”
In a summary tweeted out by Baltimore Councilman Isaac Schleifer, an early projected ransomware financial impact is at 18.2 million- and is expected to grow.
This story will be updated.