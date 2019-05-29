WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Baltimore City, Harford County, Baltimore County, Until 6:30 p.m, Warnings In Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery & Prince George's County Until 6:15 p.m.
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Travelers passing through Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport left nearly $15,000 behind in fiscal year 2018, the Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday.

Nationwide, air travelers left close to $1 million behind at airport checkpoints. The money will be used for checkpoint training requirements.

In the Baltimore-Washington area, Washington Dulles International Airport collected the most unclaimed money at $31,090.38. BWI found $14,771.16 left behind, and officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport collected $14,584.08.

The top five airports for unclaimed money in fiscal year 2018, which runs from October 1 to September 30, were:

  • John F. Kennedy International Airport: $72,392.74
  • Los Angeles International Airport: $71,748.83
  • Miami International Airport: $50,04.49
  • O’Hare International Airport: $49,597.23
  • Newark Liberty International Airport: $41,026.07
