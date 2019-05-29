Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Travelers passing through Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport left nearly $15,000 behind in fiscal year 2018, the Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday.
Nationwide, air travelers left close to $1 million behind at airport checkpoints. The money will be used for checkpoint training requirements.
In the Baltimore-Washington area, Washington Dulles International Airport collected the most unclaimed money at $31,090.38. BWI found $14,771.16 left behind, and officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport collected $14,584.08.
The top five airports for unclaimed money in fiscal year 2018, which runs from October 1 to September 30, were:
- John F. Kennedy International Airport: $72,392.74
- Los Angeles International Airport: $71,748.83
- Miami International Airport: $50,04.49
- O’Hare International Airport: $49,597.23
- Newark Liberty International Airport: $41,026.07