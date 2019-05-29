  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Let’s just get right to it; Another day of possible severe weather lay ahead. Hard to deny that the only subject today has to be the onslaught of severe weather this month.

Some of you, (and I was one of you last evening), got no big weather at all. But just ask those who did, or saw the lightning show on the horizon, how big league some storms were. Do not be lulled into complacency by lack of storms in your area yesterday as the threat, and a bigger one at that, is our outlook later today. And for that matter tomorrow. But here is the rub. Almost the entire state of Maryland is under an “enhanced” risk of severe weather today. Where the box is not “enhanced”, and that would be the Southern Western Shore, and the DelMarVa, the risk is slight. And that still means potential big problems.

Coast to coast the discussion is how violent the Springtime “expected” outbreaks of severe weather have been. Violent. More learned folk like me will discuss this for a while. But for now the reality is one more day. Stay on point.

MB!

