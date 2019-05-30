ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in the rape of a 12-year-old.
On May 1, Annapolis police were alerted to a case of child sex abuse by the victim’s family based on items found in the home and electronic communication.
The suspect was identified as Neftali Chavez.
As police were investigating, the family got a protective order preventing Chavez from contacting the child.
Chavez reached out to the child while the order was in place and detectives got a warrant for his arrest.
He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, perverted practice and violation of a protection order.
Chavez was arrested on May 25 and is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
As the investigation continues, Annapolis Police Department detectives are urging any other victims or anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect to contact them at 410-260-3439. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.