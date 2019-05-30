WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning Until 4:15 p.m.
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County Sheriff, Havre de Grace, Local TV, Police-Involved Shooting, Talkers

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) –– Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct and Special Operations Division were involved in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man in the 4400 block of Colt Lane in Havre De Grace on Thursday morning.

Patrol deputies were dispatched for a report of an armed suicidal person. When deputies arrived, they encountered a man identified as Steve Huff in the driveway of a residence. Huff was armed with a firearm, making statements consistent with suicide.

After making contact with Huff, deputies established a perimeter and called the Special Operations Division to the scene.

Deputies attempted negotiations with Huff for about 30 minutes. As a result of escalating and threatening actions toward officials, multiple deputies fired their weapons at Huff in fear of their safety and of the surrounding community.

A medic deputy on the scene of the incident immediately attended to Huff.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies or civilians were injured in the incident.

