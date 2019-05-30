



A Maryland cancer survivor is gearing up to run a half marathon benefiting the very cancer center that treated his rare form of bone marrow cancer.

Al Guerieri of Severna Park received a stem cell treatment at the University of Maryland’s Greenebaum Cancer Center after being diagnosed with mylofybrosis. Nearly a year later, he’s lacing up his running shoes for the Maryland Half Marathon.

“Next week will be 11 months,” he said. “A key milestone is 12 months. So far I’ve been doing well, I’m feeling well.”

Guerieri is being treated by Dr. Saurabh Dahiya.

“Before he had the bone marrow transplant, his bone marrow was unable to produce red cells, white cells or platelets which was a very challenging condition,” Dr. Dahiya said. “He had the bone marrow transplantation done … it was from an unrelated donor. We don’t know where that donor is.”

The Maryland Half Marathon is in its eleventh year and has raised more than $4 million for the cancer center. This year it is being held in Fulton in Howard County.

“We have our half marathon starting at 8 a.m, followed by our 5K at 8:30. There’s a kids run at 8:45, kind of something for everybody and all the proceeds go to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center,” marathon co-founder Jon Sevel said.

Guerieri said he’s looking forward to the big run.

“It will be a physical challenge, but this is coming from the heart,” he said.

The half marathon will be held Saturday, June 8. Registration is still open at mdhalfmarathon.com.