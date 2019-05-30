Comments
FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the inner-loop of I-495 just prior to Exit 11, Maryland Route 4.
When police arrived, they said a passenger car was stuck under a tractor trailer.
All southbound lanes on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway are closed. Southbound traffic is getting past the scene on the left shoulder only.
Hazmat units have been requested and are responding to the scene as a precaution.
Prince George’s Fire and EMS and Maryland State Highway are also on scene assisting with the closure and cleanup.
The incident has the potential to keep all lanes closed for an extended period of time.