HEBRON, Md. (AP) — Two state troopers have been injured in a car crash on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Daily Times in Salisbury reports that the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Hebron.

Authorities said 64-year-old Berneldia Gattis White drove her Nissan Rogue into the path of the troopers’ vehicle on Route 50. One of the troopers tried to take evasive action. But police said White still struck the vehicle. It went off the road and hit a pole.

The troopers and White were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

Authorities said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash. Police said White was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

