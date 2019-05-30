BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man each suffered at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the 6000 block of Radecke Avenue Wednesday night.
Baltimore County detectives were called to two different hospitals for walk-in victims with gunshot wounds after city police determined the shooting took place in the county.
Both men were shot in the upper body and are expected to survive their wounds.
Police had responded to an assault call in the area an hour before being called to the hospitals but did not find any victims at that time.
