ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police arrested a woman during a traffic stop Wednesday night on drug-related charges.

Northern District Detectives conducted a traffic stop of a black Cadillac around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Brookwood Road and Christian Road.

When officials approached the car they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the passenger’s possession.

The passenger was arrested after police recovered 50 baggies of crack cocaine and seven capsules of Heroin.

Case Smith, of Baltimore, was arrested on four counts of drug-related charges.

