Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Port Of Baltimore, Port Of Baltimore Cargo, Port of Baltimore records, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state-owned public marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore set new records in March, including new monthly standards for cargo tonnage and number of containers.

The Port had a record year in 2018.

“Month after month, the Port of Baltimore continues to demonstrate its importance to Maryland’s economy,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “These new records reflect the industry’s confidence in our Port and its workforce, further proving that Maryland is open for business.”

New monthly cargo records set at the Port in March were:

  • Most general cargo tons in a month: 1,018,274
  • Most 20-foot containers in a month: 95, 862
  • Best March for cars and light trucks: 59, 052 vehicles
  • Most roll on/roll off cargo tons since June 2012: 96,535

In 2018, a record 43 millions tons of international cargo was handled by the combined state-owned public and privately owned marine terminals at The Port.

The value of the cargo in 2018 was also a benchmark $59.7 billion.

The 43 million tons of cargo in 2018 placed the Port of Baltimore 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled, and the $59.7 billion total cargo value ranked ninth nationally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s