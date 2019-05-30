BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state-owned public marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore set new records in March, including new monthly standards for cargo tonnage and number of containers.
The Port had a record year in 2018.
“Month after month, the Port of Baltimore continues to demonstrate its importance to Maryland’s economy,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “These new records reflect the industry’s confidence in our Port and its workforce, further proving that Maryland is open for business.”
New monthly cargo records set at the Port in March were:
- Most general cargo tons in a month: 1,018,274
- Most 20-foot containers in a month: 95, 862
- Best March for cars and light trucks: 59, 052 vehicles
- Most roll on/roll off cargo tons since June 2012: 96,535
In 2018, a record 43 millions tons of international cargo was handled by the combined state-owned public and privately owned marine terminals at The Port.
The value of the cargo in 2018 was also a benchmark $59.7 billion.
The 43 million tons of cargo in 2018 placed the Port of Baltimore 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled, and the $59.7 billion total cargo value ranked ninth nationally.