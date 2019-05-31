WORCESTER, Md. (WJZ) — The National Park Service completed its May 2019 population census of wild horses on Assateague Island.
The total population of the Maryland herd is currently 76 horses, including 21 stallions and 55 mares.
There was one birth and one death documented during the census. The one death was as a result of a natural event.
A 31-year-old sorrel mare N6BM had a broken hind leg as a result of a fight with another horse. A visitor observed the fight and reported the incident.
The mare was humanely euthanized without delay.
The National Park Service completes a full census of the horse population in Maryland in February, March, May, July, September and November.
The Assateague Island horses are managed as a wildlife population and roam over about 27 miles of the island.