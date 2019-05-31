  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ll soon be able to get a 6 pack of your favorite beer at Family Dollar.

The discount store said it will be selling alcohol in 1000 of it’s stores in an effort to boost sales.

The chain announced in March it will close nearly 400 stores this year on top of the more than 120 it closed in 2018.

Dollar Tree To Close Up To 390 Family Dollar Stores

It will also re-brand around 200 stores as ‘Dollar Tree’ after the two merged back in 2015.

