BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man was killed in a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon.

Baltimore police were called to the 900 block of Cator Avenue at 12:45 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

