ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man died after being stabbed during a fight outside his home early Friday morning.
Police were called to an alley behind the 1000 block of Arncliff Road at 1:30 a.m. for a fight. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Thomas Eugene Hunt suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.
Hunt was taken to a local hospital where he died around an hour later.
Baltimore County Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at (410) 307-2020.