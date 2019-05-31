  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) —  A Baltimore County man died after being stabbed during a fight outside his home early Friday morning.

Police were called to an alley behind the 1000 block of Arncliff Road at 1:30 a.m. for a fight. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Thomas Eugene Hunt suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Hunt was taken to a local hospital where he died around an hour later.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at (410) 307-2020.

