ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is offering his support to Virginia Beach after a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon.
A shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal building left at least 12 dead and four injured.
Gov. Hogan said that he is, “shocked and horrified” by the shooting and that Maryland is standing with Virginia Beach.
“Maryland stands ready to offer any support needed,” Hogan tweeted.
