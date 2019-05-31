Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland food truck owners will have to find a spot to park that is at least 300-feet away from restaurants.
Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge Douglas R.M. Nazarian overturned a lower court ruling Thursday that stated the rule was too vague.
In 2016, two Baltimore area food truck owners — Joey Vanoni, who owns Pizza di Joey, and Nikki McGowans — contested the ban saying it violated their constitutional rights.
City council passed the ban in 2014.
The rule applies to any mobile vendor and if violated they could be fined $500 or have their licenses revoked.