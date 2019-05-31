Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland men and a Pennsylvania man have been indicted on solicitation charges after allegedly meeting undercover investigators they thought were minors for a sexual encounter.
All four men were indicted Friday as part of a joint operation under the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force.
The men include:
- Daniel Kroon, 24, of Myersville, Md. — indicted on one count of sexual solicitation of a minor
- Todd Thompson, 44, of Frederick, Md. — indicted on one count of sexual solicitation of a minor
- Virinchi Srinivas, 29, of Gaithersburg, Md. — indicted on three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor
- Joseph Shirk, 45, of McClure, Pa. — indicted on two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor
During the sting, the men chatted on social media with undercover investigators posing as minors.
All four are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.