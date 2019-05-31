Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Daniel Kroon, Frederick, Joseph Shirk, Local TV, sexual exploitation sting, Talkers, Todd Thompson, Virinchi Srinivas

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland men and a Pennsylvania man have been indicted on solicitation charges after allegedly meeting undercover investigators they thought were minors for a sexual encounter.

All four men were indicted Friday as part of a joint operation under the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force.

The men include:

  • Daniel Kroon, 24, of Myersville, Md. — indicted on one count of sexual solicitation of a minor
  • Todd Thompson, 44, of Frederick, Md. — indicted on one count of sexual solicitation of a minor
  • Virinchi Srinivas, 29, of Gaithersburg, Md. — indicted on three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor
  • Joseph Shirk, 45, of McClure, Pa. — indicted on two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor

Credit Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

During the sting, the men chatted on social media with undercover investigators posing as minors.

All four are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

