BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although the hot and stormy weather is no indicator, football season is right around the corner in Baltimore.
It’s no secret that Ravens fans love to travel to support the team. This year, there are some beautiful stadiums and intriguing road games that you won’t want to miss!
If you plan on traveling to see the Ravens play this season, WJZ has you covered. We compiled and ranked a list of the best stadiums on the team’s schedule to check out!
- CenturyLink Field, Home of the Seattle Seahawks – Home of the 12th man, Seattle is above and beyond the first place Ravens fans should be flocking to if they plan to travel this year. The stadium is noisy – ridiculously noisy – and the Ravens will already be at a disadvantage having to travel to the West Coast after a home matchup against a division rival. Aside from the game, there is plenty to do in Seattle. From the Space Needle to the Pike Place Market, it is the perfect destination for Ravens fans to plan a trip this year.
- LA Memorial Coliseum, Home of the Los Angeles Rams – There is a lot of history at this stadium, and it is palpable as soon as you walk through the gates. The LA Memorial Coliseum opened in June of 1923 and has hosted plenty of memorable sporting events. From two Summer Olympics to USC Trojans football games, this venue has hosted it all. Also, who doesn’t want to visit Los Angeles? With plenty to do – and what is sure to be an intriguing game between the Ravens and defending NFC Champion Rams – it should be no surprise that Los Angeles ranks number two on the list.
- Hard Rock Stadium, Home of the Miami Dolphins – The Ravens open up their season in Miami against the Dolphins! Fans will be chomping at the bit to see this game with the excitement of the new season buzzing. With that said – if you plan on going to this game – be prepared to spend a lot of money. A LOT of money. It’s Miami after all. As for the stadium, it is beautiful. There was a much needed $500 million renovation. There is also plenty of parking to tailgate and bars to hit after the game. As mentioned, just be prepared to spend a lot of money.
- Arrowhead Stadium, Home of the Kansas City Chiefs – The Ravens take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the third week of the season. The good news – it will be September and won’t be too cold in Kansas City. The bad news, the Chiefs are an incredible football team. It won’t be an easy game for the Ravens to win, but the fans in Kansas City are a fun group to tailgate with before the game. As for the venue itself, it’s located directly across Kauffman Stadium – home of the Kansas City Royals – and does not have a very impressive view from the top. Just a lot of trees and a stretch of highway.
- New Era Field, Home of the Buffalo Bills – Bills Mafia! The best group of fans to party with in the NFL! Everyone has already heard the crazy stories from the tailgates in Buffalo. This game would rank higher on the list if it wasn’t for one problem… The game will be played on Dec. 8 and will be COLD! Sure, we have some cold winters in Baltimore, but who wants to sit in subzero temperatures in drive through snow to get to Buffalo? Coming in at No. 5 on the list, New Era Field.
- Heinz Field, Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers – Of course all the division opponents are going to rank at the bottom of the list! The Ravens play them every year, twice a year, after all. Heinz Field ranks the best of any of the Ravens’ AFC North opponents because of one factor… the energy! Ravens fans travel well to Pittsburgh, and these games always seem to come right down to the wire. Pittsburgh is also a super cool blue-collar city just like Baltimore. So, if you plan to travel to an AFC North opponent road game, Heinz Field should be the first on your list.
- Paul Brown Stadium, Home of the Cincinnati Bengals – This was a tough pick… like, a really tough pick. It’s basically picking the lesser of two evils. So, coming in at No. 7 on the list is Paul Brown Stadium. There is nothing special about this venue at all. The team struggles to fill the seats half of the time, and the end zone design makes it fell like you’re in a college stadium. If there is one perk, Cincinnati is known for its chili. That’s the only thing to look forward to if you decide to travel here. A warm Cincinnati Cheese Coney.
- FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns – Last, and certainly least, FirstEnergy Stadium. Only here, there are no Cheese Coney’s too look forward to. All you have to look forward to is the Dawg Pound talking about how good the team will be with the addition of Odell Beckham and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. Aside from the fans, the stadium is nothing. The turf always looks dead and it seems to be damp and rainy every time the Ravens are in town. This should have honestly not had a spot on the list, but here you have it rounding things out.
So, there you have it, Baltimore! A ranking of the best stadiums to check out this season if you plan on traveling to support the Ravens.
Stay with us all season long for your Ravens coverage, and don’t forget, you can catch 10 of the team’s games right here on WJZ.