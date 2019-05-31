ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Crofton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and second-degree arson charges.
Nicholas Bukoski pleaded guilty in October in connection with a number of dumpster fires, a blaze at an abandoned home and an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Anne Arundel County in January 2018.
Teen Charged With Arson For Series Of Fires In Anne Arundel Co.
“Mr. Bukoski terrorized the citizens of Anne Arundel County by robbing a local establishment and setting multiple fires destroying private property,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in a statement outlining Bukoski’s sentencing. “His sentence is just and should provide a sense of relief to the community as he will be serving a lengthy prison sentence and will no longer be a danger to society.”
Bukoski also pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of transmitting threats by interstate commerce.