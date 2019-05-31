  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Crofton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and second-degree arson charges.

Nicholas Bukoski pleaded guilty in October in connection with a number of dumpster fires, a blaze at an abandoned home and an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Anne Arundel County in January 2018.

Teen Charged With Arson For Series Of Fires In Anne Arundel Co.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel Co. PD

“Mr. Bukoski terrorized the citizens of Anne Arundel County by robbing a local establishment and setting multiple fires destroying private property,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in a statement outlining Bukoski’s sentencing. “His sentence is just and should provide a sense of relief to the community as he will be serving a lengthy prison sentence and will no longer be a danger to society.”

Bukoski also pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of transmitting threats by interstate commerce.

