BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A retired Baltimore police sergeant has entered a guilty plea after federal prosecutors claim he planted a fake gun at a crime scene to justify an arrest.
Former Sgt. Keith Gladstone has admitted to planting a BB gun at a 2014 crime scene.
Retired BPD Sergeant Indicted Also Being Sued For 2010 Drug Plant Incident
The attorney for Gladstone said it was time for the former sergeant to take responsibility for mistakes he made while on the job.
Gladstone is facing up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.
