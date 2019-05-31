Comments
(CBS Local) — Target has issued a recall for 90,000 lightning USB charging cables because they may be fire hazards.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it makes contact with the prongs on a wall charging block while charging.
Target received 14 reports of cables smoking, sparking or igniting, the CPSC says. Two people suffered finger burns.
The product was sold at Target stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.
Target shoppers can return the cables for a full refund.