BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are increasing presence at the Inner Harbor this weekend.

The increase in officers comes after fights broke out at the Inner Harbor last Saturday.

Police video from Memorial Day Weekend showed groups of young people running around the Harbor. Some disrupted traffic while others behavior was disorderly or intimidating.

“There was a whole bunch of them kids walking and some of them were rowdy,” one witness said. “That’s what kids do I guess.”

Police said that they are prepared to deal with any repeat that may happen this weekend.

“It’s always on our radar every time there’s any large gathering of any group and anytime there’s an influx of a lot of people at one time.”

Chief of Patrol Rich Worley said units are in place.

“We will have deployment very similar to what we had late on Saturday night when we had the influx of kids down at the Harbor,” Worley said. “They’ll be stranded throughout the Harbor strategically in locations to address any issues that may arise.”

Worley said that he wants to reassure visitors that the Harbor will be safe.

“We will deal with any issues that arise,” he said. “But we want everybody to come to the Harbor and have a good time, including young people. If they want to come and have a good time, we welcome everybody, but if you misbehave or break the law then we have to intervene.”