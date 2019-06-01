



Baltimore’s growing food truck community rolled into Patterson Park on Saturday for a massive festival.

This comes after Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge Douglas R.M. Nazarian overturned a lower court ruling that Baltimore City’s 300-foot rule is too vague to enforce.

The ordinance bans food trucks from operating within 300 feet of a competing restaurant.

“The only way to stay in business is to stay in business,” Kevin Vaughn, of Home Maid, said.

Some food truck vendors claimed the rule is unconstitutional at worst, but fair at best.

“The city can do whatever they want, but nobody told Burger King they couldn’t open next to McDonald’s,” a food truck owner said. “I feel like the fair trade is, you know what, if the Gypsy Queen is going to park in front of you to sell crab cakes, then you better be better than us.”

The City of Baltimore says that the 300-foot rule levels the playing field and protects investments made in the city.

Vaughn, who owns two trucks and a restaurant, sees both sides of the argument.

“I feel like it’s enough room out here for everyone to win,” Vaughn said. “I don’t think they necessarily had to impose that.”

But winning for some food trucks just got harder, and it’s already driven some out of the city limits.

“I really don’t care,” Paul Mosa, of Taco Bar, said. “I don’t do a lot in Baltimore City. I have a few locations. We do a lot of events in the city, but Monday through Friday lunch, we don’t do a lot in it. There are too many trucks, people fighting for the same spot.”

Food truck operators can now take their case to Maryland’s highest court for reconsideration.