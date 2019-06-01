Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of West Rogers Ave. around 4:26 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.