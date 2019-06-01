Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was all about peace and relaxation Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
After taking on the San Francisco Giants the O’s traded their bats and gloves for yoga mats at the annual Yoga At The Yard event.
WJZ’s Lihn Bui and Tim Williams were there to strike their best yoga pose at this year’s event.
Baltimore based Bee Balanced Therapies hosted the event.
Those who attended were guided through yoga poses during the hour session.
Yoga At The Yard is one of several theme-nights at Oriole Park.