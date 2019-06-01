WASHINGTON (WJZ) — What a difference a year can make.

From a championship to all too familiar territory; in the words of Britney Spears, “whoops I did it again.”

The Washington Capitals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs; oh, and by a No. 8 seed. A regular occurrence for the franchise.

That’s all ancient history now, but just where is the team headed?

Certainly, Alex Ovechkin isn’t getting any younger; and at some point, he won’t be the same player that he was. Although his statistics don’t yet show it, he will be on the decline of his career not too far from now.

The Capitals phenomenal netminder Braden Holtby’s future also remains unclear. He is coming up on a contract year and will have teams clamoring to sign up.

Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is an unrestricted free agent this year. The stellar netminder that helped turn the Colombus franchise around will test the market this offseason and will likely set the selling price for top goalies, which is exactly what Holtby is.

From aging to contracts to distractions.

Capitals star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is caught up in some controversy. The 27-year-old was seen in a video that surfaced on social media that featured lines of white powder on a table. While Kuznetsov has been cleared by the NHL and Washington Capitals, that distraction certainly still looms.

The road to another Stanley Cup Championship for the Washington Capitals certainly doesn’t look great, but yet again, fans are used to disappointment with this franchise.