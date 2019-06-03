GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a missing Gaithersburg woman last seen earlier Monday.
Beatriz Soriano Luna, 33, of McCullough Lane, was last seen leaving an appointment on Broschart Road in Gaithersburg driving her 2004 blue and gray Honda Element with Maryland tag: 2BY7891.
Luna is known to go to the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, police said.
She is 5’6″ and weighs 160 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Police said they and her family are concerned for Luna’s physical and emotional welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beatriz Soriano Luna or her vehicle is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.