WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The Newseum in Washington, D.C. paid tribute Monday to four of the Capital Gazette journalists killed during a shooting rampage inside their Annapolis newsroom last summer.
They were among 21 journalists whose names were etched onto the memorial wall inside the Newseum on Monday.
Each year, the Newseum rededicates its Journalists Memorial in recognition of the dangers in the profession of journalism and those who died in the pursuit of news.
Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rob Hiassen were among the five people killed inside the Capital Gazette newsroom last year.