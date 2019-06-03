BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young has a suggestion on how the city could help end street beefs — a public boxing ring.
“You know gun violence is something that has been plaguing this city for 10 years,” Young said at a rally against gun violence Sunday, “and you know the murder rate in this city and non-fatal shooting rate in this city has increased. I’m not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore.”
Young said the city can find other means to settle disputes: “there’s mediation. You know if they really want to settle them, we can have them down at the civic center — put a boxing ring up and let ’em go a box it out.”
“The best man win and the beef should be over,” he added. “Those are some of the things I’ve been thinking about — hoping we can get these people to put these guns down.”