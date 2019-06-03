  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young has a suggestion on how the city could help end street beefs — a public boxing ring.

“You know gun violence is something that has been plaguing this city for 10 years,” Young said at a rally against gun violence Sunday, “and you know the murder rate in this city and non-fatal shooting rate in this city has increased. I’m not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore.”

‘Faith Up, Guns Down’ | Hundreds Show Up To Unite Baltimore Against Violence

Young said the city can find other means to settle disputes: “there’s mediation. You know if they really want to settle them, we can have them down at the civic center — put a boxing ring up and let ’em go a box it out.”

“The best man win and the beef should be over,” he added. “Those are some of the things I’ve been thinking about — hoping we can get these people to put these guns down.”

 

 

 

 

 

