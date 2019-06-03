Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County, Local TV, Missing person, Susan "Sue" Schley, Talkers

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Harford County have found the body of a missing nurse who did not show up for work Monday.

Susan “Sue” Schley, 56, of Fallston, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday at her home. She was found dead in a wooded area in Fallston.

Police said while the official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they said they are not investigating this as a criminal act and no foul play is suspected.

 

Her daughter posted a message pleading for information earlier Monday.

