BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is hoping to make college more affordable and help those struggling under the burden of student loan debt.
The governor announced the launch of “Smart Work” for state employees after it was first announced last year.
Under the program, those working in specified shortage areas including nurses, police and IT workers will get help from the state to pay off student loan debt.
Employees with children struggling with debt may also get some help. The maximum benefit is $20,000 over a 10-year period.
Applications are now available online.