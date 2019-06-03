



A Prince George’s County couple found dead in their room at a resort in the Dominican Republic died due to respiratory failure, the country’s national police said Sunday.

Dominican Today reports that the Edward Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.

An autopsy performed on the couple showed both had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, police said.

Police found several bottles of high blood pressure medications inside their room.

“The evidence in the room shows that they might have died from high blood pressure from the heart. We found a lot of medicine used to treat that illness and according to the medical history the family provided, both of them had high blood pressure,”

Reports say that there is no evidence of violence in relation to their death.

On Tuesday Holmes shared photos from their trip, “Boat ride of a lifetime!!!”

Delaware Woman Says She Was Beaten, Left For Dead At Dominican Republic Resort

Last week a woman from Delaware reported she was beaten and left for dead at another Dominican Republic resort.

“When I came to it was to him beating me about the head, kicking me and beating me,” The woman said.

The State Department has issued a travel advisory for the Dominican Republic cautioning travelers to exercise caution.

“The wide availability of weapons, the use, and trace of illicit drugs and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality,” The department said.