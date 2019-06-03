FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 67-year-old Dickerson man was arrested after he allegedly chased a woman with a knife after her dog bit him.
Police were called to the area of West All Saints and South Market streets in Frederick around 7:35 p.m. on May 29 for a reported assault.
The victim told police she was walking her dogs when the man, Roy Davidson, asked if he could pet them. She told him no, but he reached down to pet them anyway. One of the dogs then bit him.
Police said Davidson then pulled out a pocket knife and chased the victim while threatening her and her dogs. She was able to run to a secure area where she called police.
Officers quickly found Davidson, who was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, giving a false statement to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.