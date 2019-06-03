  • WJZ 13On Air

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A semi-truck carrying nearly 80,000 pounds of green beans overturned on Route 30 in Carroll County Monday afternoon.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened on northbound Route 30 at Brodbeck Road around 1:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the truck was heading north and leaving a roundabout at the intersection when the driver lost control and the truck rolled onto its side.

Northbound Route 30 is closed as crews clean up after the crash. A hazmat unit is responding due to a fuel spill.

