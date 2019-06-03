  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Yet another round of severe weather is now in our rearview mirror. Yesterday there were three different times when severe weather moved across the state. It was last evening that a large area South of the Beltway, from East to West, got drilled. All behind us now.

This is the first Monday of June. 6-3-2019. We are now within view of the first day of Summer. But this day and tomorrow will be ideal Spring days. Gentle refreshing breezes,  A ton of sun, and temps a few degrees below normal. Nothing tougher than that.

Last week was one of those weeks that, weather-wise, was just one hurdle after another. This week not so much. Maybe a gusty storm or two on Wednesday, then warm and humid again. But overall a lot calmer. #BacktoSpring.

#Good!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s