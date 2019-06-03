Hi Everyone!
Yet another round of severe weather is now in our rearview mirror. Yesterday there were three different times when severe weather moved across the state. It was last evening that a large area South of the Beltway, from East to West, got drilled. All behind us now.
This is the first Monday of June. 6-3-2019. We are now within view of the first day of Summer. But this day and tomorrow will be ideal Spring days. Gentle refreshing breezes, A ton of sun, and temps a few degrees below normal. Nothing tougher than that.
Last week was one of those weeks that, weather-wise, was just one hurdle after another. This week not so much. Maybe a gusty storm or two on Wednesday, then warm and humid again. But overall a lot calmer. #BacktoSpring.
#Good!
MB!