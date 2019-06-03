WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Woodstock man pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol stemming from a fatal crash in September 2017.
William Charles, 41, entered the guilty plea before a judge, who then imposed a three-year sentence.
Charles had been drinking earlier in the day on September 23, 2017 and was impaired while driving on Old Taneytown Road when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on.
The truck’s driver, Christopher Ryan Fleck, 29, of Westminster, died from injuries sustained in the crash. His wife, Erica, survived.
Charles reportedly smelled of alcohol at the scene and admitted to drinking two shots and a beer prior to driving. While at a hospital being treated for his injuries, Charles refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.
The three-year sentence was the maximum for the charge Charles faced.
That fool got of easy for taking a life! The morals of a RAT!!
Any luck you will rot and die in jail! NO sympathy for a murdering drunk driver!