Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, BPD, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, sexual assault allegation, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of Tuesday afternoon, there are still 90 Baltimore police patrol cars held for an investigation of claims that a woman was sexually assaulted that may involve a police officer in the department.

115 patrol cars were originally pulled from service, but as of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, 25 are now back on the streets.

Baltimore Police Pull 115 Patrol Vehicles After Allegation Of Sexual Assault Possibly Involving Officer

Police spokesman Matt Jablow confirmed a woman reported the assault on Sunday, but did not say it had happened in a patrol car, but she had been inside one at some point.

This story will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s