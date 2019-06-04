Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of Tuesday afternoon, there are still 90 Baltimore police patrol cars held for an investigation of claims that a woman was sexually assaulted that may involve a police officer in the department.
115 patrol cars were originally pulled from service, but as of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, 25 are now back on the streets.
Baltimore Police Pull 115 Patrol Vehicles After Allegation Of Sexual Assault Possibly Involving Officer
Police spokesman Matt Jablow confirmed a woman reported the assault on Sunday, but did not say it had happened in a patrol car, but she had been inside one at some point.
This story will be updated.