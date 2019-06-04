Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — If you took money from an ATM at the MECU Credit Union at 7220 Holabird Avenue In Dundalk, check your bank statement.
MECU reports that a card-skimming device was found on the ATM at that location.
“MECU Credit Union is assuring its members that any losses are fully reimbursed by the credit union. We are encouraging all members to notify us if there is something unusual about an ATM and report any unauthorized activity immediately. Members should use online or mobile banking to regularly monitor their accounts,” the bank said in a statement.
No personal information — as in names, addresses or social security numbers — were compromised.
MECU offers the following safety tips to customers:
ATM Safety Tips
- Always check your surroundings before using the machine
- Cover the key pad when entering your pin number
- Check for any loose items on the ATM. These machines were built with minimal moving parts. No item on the machine should be acceptable to maneuvering, removing or adjusting.
- Look for add on items that you feel are out of place or not like other ATMs you used in the past
- If your card cannot go into the card dip smoothly, do not perform a transaction