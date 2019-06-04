ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan got down to business.

Gov. Hogan gave a State of Business Address on Tuesday afternoon that contained both encouragement and concern for the future.

According to Gov. Hogan, Maryland is experiencing one of the biggest economic turnarounds in the country; and after months of speculation about a 2020 presidential run, he made his decision clear to the business community that he’s sticking with the state.

“We still have a long way to go and a lot more to accomplish which is why, as you may have heard, me reiterate to the national media over the weekend I am committed to giving this job everything I got every single day for the next four years.”

Gov. Hogan went on to list the wave of accomplishments that led to his re-election; saying he’s led the state to cut tolls, eliminate a significant number of fees and regulations, cut taxes and gained more than 100,000 thousand jobs.

“More businesses are open and more people are working than ever before in the history of our state and we have had one of the biggest economic turnarounds in the United States of America,” Hogan said.

The next big challenge for the administration is getting people to and from those jobs and businesses. There have been many road projects. Now, the governor is proposing taking over 295, and a controversial plan to expand 270 to the Capital Beltway.

“The vote on this issue is tomorrow before the board of public works, and it literally will determine the quality of life for decades to come.”

For the next three years, Hogan told the group, the State of Maryland will continue to move forward.