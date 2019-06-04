Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Seafood, Old Bay, Seafood, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How much do you love Old Bay?

It’s a staple that defines summer and seafood in Maryland; and now, Old Bay is looking for the ultimate fan.

From tattoos and wedding cakes to family sweaters and cross-stitching, Old Bay fans don’t just like it- they love it.

From now through August, Old Bay wants to see your photos and videos showing just how much you love Old Bay.

All you have to do is post on Instagram using the hashtag “Old Bay Fan Contest.”

The winner named the ultimate fan will win an Old Bay trophy and Old Bay electric scooter.

