  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, macroburst, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Tornado, wind damage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service finished assessing what caused massive wind damage throughout the state on last Wednesday.

Officials said a macroburst caused damage in Baltimore County and Harford County, not a tornado. The difference between the two weather events has to do with the distance and wind speed.

The National Weather Service estimated wind speeds reached up to 90 mph and had a distance of more than 2.5 miles.

However, that was not the case in Frederick County. Residents there did experience a tornado hit their area on May 30.

The maximum wind speed from that event was estimated to be 85 mph with a distance of 75 yds wide and 6.5 miles long. No one was reported injured.

The tornado touched down around 2:48 p.m. just west of the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility and continued east, uprooting many trees. Officials said no structural damage was done to the building as a result of wind.

The tornado then moved sightly south along Reichs Ford Road, continuing to cause destruction. It lifted back up around 2:59 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s