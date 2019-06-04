BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service finished assessing what caused massive wind damage throughout the state on last Wednesday.
Officials said a macroburst caused damage in Baltimore County and Harford County, not a tornado. The difference between the two weather events has to do with the distance and wind speed.
The National Weather Service estimated wind speeds reached up to 90 mph and had a distance of more than 2.5 miles.
However, that was not the case in Frederick County. Residents there did experience a tornado hit their area on May 30.
The maximum wind speed from that event was estimated to be 85 mph with a distance of 75 yds wide and 6.5 miles long. No one was reported injured.
The tornado touched down around 2:48 p.m. just west of the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility and continued east, uprooting many trees. Officials said no structural damage was done to the building as a result of wind.
The tornado then moved sightly south along Reichs Ford Road, continuing to cause destruction. It lifted back up around 2:59 p.m.