Filed Under:alleged sexual assault, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Uber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Uber customer came forward saying a driver sexually assaulted her Saturday night.

Police confirmed the allegations that an Uber driver had sexually assaulted a woman who was a customer in the back of his vehicle while driving her in the Mays Chapel area.

They also confirmed that the customer’s father had found the Uber vehicle on the side of the road a little before midnight on June 1 with the driver and his daughter in the backseat. The driver then fled the scene, throwing the woman’s pocketbook at her father.

Baltimore County Police said they are investigating the incident as a second-degree rape.

This story is developing. 

